Sometimes Lulu wants to play, but her big sister Zoey doesn't. Sometimes Zoey tries to share, but Lulu won't. Sometimes, it is HARD to get along with a sister! But, sometimes, sisters come together and create something wonderful. This charming story follows the adventures of Lulu and Zoey as they…
For fans of Little Leaders and Pride comes a nonfiction picture book celebrating 14 incredible LGBTQ+ change makers and forward thinkers throughout history.Kind Like Marsha celebrates 14 amazing and inspirational LGBTQ+ people throughout history. Fan favorites like Harvey Milk, Sylvia Rivera, and Audre Lorde are joined by the likes of…
Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. Mouth the words. A fun, sing-along book with a drag twist that encourage kids to embrace all the playfulness of drag culture written by a founding member of Drag Queen Story Hour.If you're a drag queen and you know it, let it show by winking,…
An empowering alphabet book of affirmations to inspire and remind black children of their inner power, strength, and worth. From A is for Afro, to J is for Justice, to R is for Rally, this alphabet book offers affirmations featuring Black children and role models to help children nurture and…
Teach the importance of goodwill with this impactful picture book with a solid pay-it-forward message to encourage kindness in young children—from the award-winning author of Excellent Ed and Sun! One In a Billion. It was like a game of tag, with one small act of kindness spreading throughout a small…
An empowering and educational picture book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender. Pink is for boys . . . and girls . . . and everyone! This timely and beautiful picture book rethinks and reframes the stereotypical blue/pink gender binary and empowers kids-and their grown-ups-to express themselves…
From the author and illustrator team behind Pink Is for Boys comes an empowering read-aloud picture book that teaches kids and adults alike that gender cannot define who you are or want to become.Dolls and trucks are for boys and girls, as are dancing shoes, figure skating and hockey, and many…
Playing off "The Wheels on the Bus," this nursery rhyme book from a founder of Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun, freewheeling celebration of being your most fabulous self.The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish encourages readers to boldly be exactly who they are. Written by…
A fully illustrated middle-grade anthology celebrating Black women singers throughout history in a first-of-its-kind collection.Winner of the 2022 JJA Jazz Awards for Book of Year about JazzFrom jazz and blues, hip hop and R&B, pop, punk, and opera, Black women have made major contributions to the history and formation of…
Boys can be anything they want to be! This strikingly illustrated guided journal bucks gender stereotypes and gives middle-grade boys room to explore their creativity, feelings, and dreams.In his Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different, Ben Brooks offered young boys the welcome alternative message that masculinity can mean…
A Mighty Girl's Best Book of the Year!Inspire kids to be their best selves and get involved in social change with this stunning anthology about thirty-five amazing women in sports around the world and throughout history.Do you play sports? Maybe you dream about scoring a goal on the soccer field…