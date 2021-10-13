Look for tracks. Listen for yips. Be as still as a pebble.Taking kids on an imaginary trek through different landscapes and seasons, How to Find a Fox celebrates one of our planet's most graceful and enchanting creatures: the red fox. Ossi Saarinen's stunning wildlife photos and Kate Gardner's lively and… Read More
A stunning story about a girl who notices all the treasures around her. From award-winning author-illustrator Elly MacKay comes a story exploring the little treasures we find in everyday places. When a young treasure hunter goes to the beach for a day of playing in the surf, she dives deep…
Learn more about the variety of fascinating ways animals sleep: from upside down and holding hands, to sleeping while swimming or flying!Did you know otters sleep while holding hands; zebra finches rehearse their songs while dreaming; ducks and dolphins sleep with one half of their brains at a time; and,…
Enjoy this inspiring, and engaging official kids' activity book—fun for the whole family and featuring beloved painter icon Bob Ross. What better way to spark joy and wonder than through inspiring prompts and creative puzzles centered around iconic painter Bob Ross. From nature and art-themed prompts for sketching and doodling…
Bob Ross paints a stunning home for his squirrel friend, Peapod, in this delightful nod to a painter icon. This is the sweet story of a painter (Bob Ross) who helps his squirrel friend, Peapod, find the perfect home to live in. Bob paints an actual Ross painting, "Meadow Lake,"…
Discover the true story of iconic American painter and TV host Bob Ross in this official picture book biography.Bob Ross continues to inspire young and old alike with his public television painting program, "The Joy of Painting," almost 30 years after the show went off the air. Bob Ross fell…