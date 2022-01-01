Coloring Is Not Just a Pastime, It’s a Tool for Learning!

In recent years, coloring has been praised for its meditative qualities. In fact, we even wrote about how it can help relieve anxiety and stress. But coloring also plays a different role in every kid’s life: it’s an impressively good teacher!

When kids color and draw, they are using different senses to experience the world. They are touching crayon to paper, and this sensory connection can help kids accept and process information. While it might seem like kids are tuning out and relaxing when they color, they are also deeply present. And that’s a great place to learn from!

So use the coloring pages below to teach your kids some fun facts about animals. And see how much they absorb!

Being Friends with Dragons Dragons can be great friends . . . most of the time. Dragons always know the best games to play, the perfect way to toast a marshmallow, and how to get that cookie out of a cookie jar undetected. While dragons can be good friends, they sometimes forget how. They can yell, stomp their feet, shoot flames out of their mouths, and not be a very good listener. It can be hard to be friends with a dragon, but with some deep breaths and calming words, you and your dragon can learn how to be best friends forever. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Freaky, Funky Fish From zapping, stinging, even singing, to playing dead or having a see-through head, discover the interesting things different fish do to survive in this delightful non-fiction picture book.



Fish have fins and gills and tails. All fish swim and most have scales. But not all fish act or look the same. From zapping, stinging, even singing, Freaky, Funky Fish: Odd Facts about Fascinating Fish is an adorable picture book with a scientific—and child-friendly—underpinning. With examples of different fish for each description, as well as extensive backmatter explaining the fascinating science behind these variety of fish, this funky book captures the wonder of our ecosystem. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

When Unicorns Poop Celebrate all things sparkly, including unicorn poop, with this rainbow-filled, humorous story!



Did you know that when a unicorn poops, rainbows arch across the sky? And when they toot, shiny bubbles float all around! What happens when a unicorn sneezes or spits or cries? More magical whimsy occurs when unicorns do all these things, of course.



Just don't step in their poop-eww!



Complete with stunning, bright, and magical full-color illustrations, When Unicorns Poop is sure to delight kids as well as be the perfect gift for any unicorn-crazed adult. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

