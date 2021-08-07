5 Free Coloring Pages for Quirky Kids

When it comes to reliable rainy day activities, coloring is queen. Can you name an easier way to boost creativity, build focus, and make something beautiful all at the same time? We bet you can’t! Coloring has even been proven to have anxiety-relieving benefits for both kids and adults. That’s right: scientists have studied it! Coloring is a tried and true way to help the brain relax by giving it a low-stakes task that’s tranquil and fun. Some studies have even shown that certain types of coloring can help you reach a state of mindfulness similar to meditation!

 

Here are 5 of our favorite free coloring pages you can download, print, and give to your kids:

 

Unicorn Party

 

What’s better than one unicorn? How about FOUR unicorns AND a disco ball?! Once you’re done coloring in all the party guests, don’t forget to draw them a buffet of drinks and snacks so they don’t get hungry or thirsty. (Psst: we hear unicorns love cupcakes!)

 

Download the Unicorn Party Coloring Sheet from When Unicorns Poop

 

 

 

 

Drag Queen Family Portrait

 

The hips on the drag queen go swish, swish, swish! This page collects the faces of all the fabulous queens featured in the bestselling picture book featured on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Give your queens a little glitz and a little glam to make those portraits pop!

 

Download the Drag Queen Family Portrait Coloring Sheet from The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish

 

 

 

Draw Something GROSS!

 

What’s falling out of that trash can? How many disgusting bugs are in the jar? Which types of creatures live on planet slime? Sure to produce giggles, these sheets prompt kids to doodle the yuckiest things they can think of. 

 

Download Gross Coloring Sheets from Icky, Sticky, Slimy Doodles by Andrew Pinder

 

 

 

 

Freaky, Funky Fish

 

Debra Kempf Shumaker’s Freaky, Funky Fish is full of mind-boggling facts about the strangest creatures in the sea. Here are two of her favorites in need of a little color: the mudskipper and the flying fish. 

 

Download the coloring page from Freaky, Funky Fish

 

 

 

 

 

Breathing and Drawing

 

Your mind can be a busy place! This creative exercise encourages kids to breathe deeply and think about the mind-body connection–all while coloring!

 

Download the Breathing and Drawing page from My Body is a Rainbow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Featured Books:

 

 

When Unicorns Poop

When Unicorns Poop

by Lexie Castle

Illustrated by Christian Cornia

 

Celebrate all things sparkly, including unicorn poop, with this rainbow-filled, humorous story!

Did you know that when a unicorn poops, rainbows arch across the sky? And when they toot, shiny bubbles float all around! What happens when a unicorn sneezes or spits or cries? More magical whimsy occurs when unicorns do all these things, of course.

The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish

The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish

by Lil Miss Hot Mess

Illustrated by Olga de Dios Ruiz

Playing off "The Wheels on the Bus," this nursery rhyme book from a founder of Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun, freewheeling celebration of being your most fabulous self.

The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish encourages readers to boldly be exactly who they are. Written by a founding member of the nationally recognized Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), this playful picture book offers a quirky twist on a classic nursery rhyme by illustrating all of the ways to "work it". The story plays off "The Wheels on the Bus" as it follows a drag queen who performs her routine in front of an awestruck audience. A fun frenzy of fierceness, this book will appeal to readers of all ages.

Icky, Sticky, Slimy Doodles

Icky, Sticky, Slimy Doodles

by Andrew Pinder

Creepy, crawly, dirty, grimy, smelly, and scream-worthy, this full-color Doodle book is filled with all things disgustingly funny. Grossly delightful scenes only need the addition of slugs, bugs, snot, and poo to be complete. And better to be explored on paper than in real life!

Trade Paperback
Freaky, Funky Fish

Freaky, Funky Fish

by Debra Kempf Shumaker

Illustrated by Claire Powell

From zapping, stinging, even singing, to playing dead or having a see-through head, discover the interesting things different fish do to survive in this delightful non-fiction picture book.

Fish have fins and gills and tails. All fish swim and most have scales. But not all fish act or look the same. From zapping, stinging, even singing, Freaky, Funky Fish: Odd Facts about Fascinating Fish is an adorable picture book with a scientific—and child-friendly—underpinning. With examples of different fish for each description, as well as extensive backmatter explaining the fascinating science behind these variety of fish, this funky book captures the wonder of our ecosystem.

My Body Is a Rainbow

My Body Is a Rainbow

by Mallika Chopra

Illustrated by Izzy Burton

Wellness expert Mallika Chopra speaks to a younger audience in this new picture book about feeling emotions in your body through color.

 

In wellness expert Mallika Chopra’s debut picture book, she helps children imagine a rainbow of colors radiating from their body and combines this color connection with breathing exercises to help them relieve stress, tension, fears, and sadness and to feel happier and more at peace. My Body Is a Rainbow, adapted from her middle grade guidebook Just Feel, is sure to be a go-to resource for parents, caregivers, and educators to help preschool-aged children feel safe, creative, strong, loved, unique, wise, and perfect just the way they are.

 

 

