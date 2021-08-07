5 Free Coloring Pages for Quirky Kids

When it comes to reliable rainy day activities, coloring is queen. Can you name an easier way to boost creativity, build focus, and make something beautiful all at the same time? We bet you can’t! Coloring has even been proven to have anxiety-relieving benefits for both kids and adults. That’s right: scientists have studied it! Coloring is a tried and true way to help the brain relax by giving it a low-stakes task that’s tranquil and fun. Some studies have even shown that certain types of coloring can help you reach a state of mindfulness similar to meditation!

Here are 5 of our favorite free coloring pages you can download, print, and give to your kids:

Unicorn Party

What’s better than one unicorn? How about FOUR unicorns AND a disco ball?! Once you’re done coloring in all the party guests, don’t forget to draw them a buffet of drinks and snacks so they don’t get hungry or thirsty. (Psst: we hear unicorns love cupcakes!)

Download the Unicorn Party Coloring Sheet from When Unicorns Poop

Drag Queen Family Portrait

The hips on the drag queen go swish, swish, swish! This page collects the faces of all the fabulous queens featured in the bestselling picture book featured on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Give your queens a little glitz and a little glam to make those portraits pop!

Download the Drag Queen Family Portrait Coloring Sheet from The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish

Draw Something GROSS!

What’s falling out of that trash can? How many disgusting bugs are in the jar? Which types of creatures live on planet slime? Sure to produce giggles, these sheets prompt kids to doodle the yuckiest things they can think of.

Download Gross Coloring Sheets from Icky, Sticky, Slimy Doodles by Andrew Pinder

Freaky, Funky Fish

Debra Kempf Shumaker’s Freaky, Funky Fish is full of mind-boggling facts about the strangest creatures in the sea. Here are two of her favorites in need of a little color: the mudskipper and the flying fish.

Download the coloring page from Freaky, Funky Fish

Breathing and Drawing

Your mind can be a busy place! This creative exercise encourages kids to breathe deeply and think about the mind-body connection–all while coloring!

Download the Breathing and Drawing page from My Body is a Rainbow

Featured Books:

Freaky, Funky Fish From zapping, stinging, even singing, to playing dead or having a see-through head, discover the interesting things different fish do to survive in this delightful non-fiction picture book.



Fish have fins and gills and tails. All fish swim and most have scales. But not all fish act or look the same. From zapping, stinging, even singing, Freaky, Funky Fish: Odd Facts about Fascinating Fish is an adorable picture book with a scientific—and child-friendly—underpinning. With examples of different fish for each description, as well as extensive backmatter explaining the fascinating science behind these variety of fish, this funky book captures the wonder of our ecosystem.

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Wellness expert Mallika Chopra speaks to a younger audience in this new picture book about feeling emotions in your body through color. In wellness expert Mallika Chopra's debut picture book, she helps children imagine a rainbow of colors radiating from their body and combines this color connection with breathing exercises to help them relieve stress, tension, fears, and sadness and to feel happier and more at peace. My Body Is a Rainbow, adapted from her middle grade guidebook Just Feel, is sure to be a go-to resource for parents, caregivers, and educators to help preschool-aged children feel safe, creative, strong, loved, unique, wise, and perfect just the way they are.

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

