How To Introduce Kids to Astrology

Although astrology is often used by adults for self-knowledge and understanding, it can be an especially powerful tool for kids!

Childhood is full of uncertainty. As kids grow up, they learn about who they are, what they like, and how to cope with all of life’s challenges. Childhood is also an incredibly social time in which kids are learning how to build and maintain friendships, how to treat people, and how to negotiate their own needs and wants with the needs and wants of others.

For these reasons, this incredibly rich period of life is a great time to introduce astrology. Not only will it help kids learn more about themselves, leading to higher confidence and more self-awareness, but it will also teach them the most effective ways to communicate and relate with others.

To start introducing the kid in your life to astrology, use the time, day, and year of their birth to figure out their sun sign (where the sun was positioned in the sky when they entered the world), and then use the chart below to teach them which element their sun sign corresponds to.

If this peeks their interest and they want to take a deeper dive into the mysteries of their star chart, Astrology for Black Girls provides and in-depth and kid-friendly guide on how to read their entire chart! Available now everywhere books are sold.

Astrology for Black Girls Astrology for Black Girls is a charming introduction to the wonders of self-discovery and empowerment through the Zodiac.



Astrology for Black Girls gives young girls information and context for the core foundations of the Zodiac. This book provides the perfect introduction to the sun, moon, rising signs, and more. Speaking directly to black girls, author and life-long astrology practitioner Jordannah Elizabeth address: Practicing both Faith and Astrology

Talking to Family and Friends about the stars

Using the Zodiac for discovery and understanding Complete with four-color illustrations by Chellie Carroll throughout, this beautiful book will capture the imagination of middle-grade Black girls for years to come. Complete with four-color illustrations by Chellie Carroll throughout, this beautiful book will capture the imagination of middle-grade Black girls for years to come. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Meet The Author: Jordannah Elizabeth Jordannah Elizabeth is a music journalist and author of the forthcoming She Raised Her Voice! by RP Kids. She’s written on a number of topics for Ms. Magazine, POPSUGAR, Bitch Media, O Magazine, and Cosmopolitan. She lives and writes in Baltimore, Maryland. Discover More

