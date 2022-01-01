For Children, Mindfulness Starts with Being Outside

The lives of kids today can feel frenzied, chaotic, and disjointed. Between busy schedules and the pandemic increasing the amount of time that kids spend in front of screens, it can feel almost impossible to build a distraction-free space. That’s why the first step should be a step outside!

One of the most beautiful things about nature is the scope of time it offers – snow melts and carves mountains, trees grow, tectonic plates collide and move apart. In these motions that reshape the world and take hundred, thousands, and sometimes millions of years, kids can access a sense of deep presence.

Use the activity below to help the kids in your life start their journey to mindfulness through nature!

Click to download

Buddha and the Rose A Junior Library Guild selection!



A gorgeously illustrated picture book about the myth of the Buddha and a simple rose told by wellness and mindfulness expert Mallika Chopra.



Buddha sat, gazing at the flower in his hand, a smile on his face. Sujata, the milkmaid, approached Buddha with some rice puddling to break his long fast. As she gazed at the Buddha and then at the rose, she closed her eyes, took a deep breath, opened her eyes, and what she saw and felt changed her life forever. A subtle, powerful, and calming story about our connection with the natural world and the universe that connects all of us. Wellness expert and author Mallika Chopra and illustrator Neha Rawat breathe life into this simple but poignant story of awareness, wonder, and the joy of being present and open to seeing the world in new ways. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Meet The Author: Mallika Chopra Mallika Chopra is a mom, media entrepreneur, public speaker, and published author. Her most recent book, Living With Intent: My Somewhat Messy Journey to Purpose, Peace and Joy, was published in April 2015. Mallika is the founder of Intentblog.com, a platform focused on personal, social, and global wellness. Mallika has taught meditations to thousands of people. She enjoys speaking to audiences around the world, including TedX and the Women’s Conferences. She has shared ideas on balance and purpose at many companies, including Coca Cola, Disney, LinkedIn and Google. Mallika’s writing and work have been featured in many publications including Time.com, Self Magazine, Women’s Health, Prevention Magazine, OWN, Glamour, Oprah.com, Mind Body Green, the LA Times, and Huffington Post. She currently is featured in Time Magazine’s Special Issue on Mindfulness. Discover More

Get more inspirational activities for kids at Running Press Kids’ Self-Care for Kids resource page!