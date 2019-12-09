Reset, Rejuvenate with an All-natural cleaning recipe from Wellness Witch
The arrival of the New Year is a time to relax and reset, and for some, it’s also a time to rejuvenate and clean! To make your household cleaning a little more magical, here is a recipe for an all-natural cleaning spray from Wellness Witch by Nikki Van De Car.
CLEANING SPRAY
It is best to start fresh, in both magic and life. This all-natural and very effective cleaning spray will boot out the old and make room for the new, leaving your home smelling airy and bright, without introducing the energy of harsh chemicals.
- 1 cup distilled white vinegar
- 4 strips of lemon peel
- 2 cups water
- 20 drops tea tree essential oil
- 20 drops lemon essential oil
- 20 drops peppermint essential oil
- Dark glass spray bottle
Heat the vinegar until it just simmers, then add the lemon peel. Allow it to simmer for ten minutes, then remove the lemon peel and let the vinegar to cool to room temperature, surrounded by turquoise, obsidian, and clear quartz. Stir in the remaining ingredients and pour the mixture into your spray bottle.
Wellness Witch
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Anisa Makhoul
Drawing on the transcendent power of intention, the Wellness Witch uses tinctures, tonics, mantras, and meditations to forge a magical connection between the body and the spirit. With chapters on the internal, the external, and the home, readers will learn to harness the power of healing herbs, charged crystals, and sacred spaces as they cultivate the art of mystical self-care. Accessible projects, from crafting aromatherapy blends to creating smudge sticks, are paired with calming rituals, yoga sequences, and simple spells to bring peace, power, and magic into our hectic lives.