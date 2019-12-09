Reset, Rejuvenate with an All-natural cleaning recipe from Wellness Witch

The arrival of the New Year is a time to relax and reset, and for some, it’s also a time to rejuvenate and clean! To make your household cleaning a little more magical, here is a recipe for an all-natural cleaning spray from Wellness Witch by Nikki Van De Car.

CLEANING SPRAY

It is best to start fresh, in both magic and life. This all-natural and very effective cleaning spray will boot out the old and make room for the new, leaving your home smelling airy and bright, without introducing the energy of harsh chemicals.

1 cup distilled white vinegar

4 strips of lemon peel

2 cups water

20 drops tea tree essential oil

20 drops lemon essential oil

20 drops peppermint essential oil

Dark glass spray bottle

Heat the vinegar until it just simmers, then add the lemon peel. Allow it to simmer for ten minutes, then remove the lemon peel and let the vinegar to cool to room temperature, surrounded by turquoise, obsidian, and clear quartz. Stir in the remaining ingredients and pour the mixture into your spray bottle.

Wellness Witch Wellness Witch adds magic to your self-care practice, with sacred rituals, crystal spreads, aromatherapy blends, yoga sequences, and intention-setting spells.



Filled with soothing rituals, healing potions, and empowering spells, the Wellness Witch brings a touch of magic to the everyday. Tapping into ancient traditions and feminine power, this enchanting book guides readers through the practices of mystical wellness, natural beauty, and personal creativity as they develop a true intuitive connection to the life-giving forces around us.

Drawing on the transcendent power of intention, the Wellness Witch uses tinctures, tonics, mantras, and meditations to forge a magical connection between the body and the spirit. With chapters on the internal, the external, and the home, readers will learn to harness the power of healing herbs, charged crystals, and sacred spaces as they cultivate the art of mystical self-care. Accessible projects, from crafting aromatherapy blends to creating smudge sticks, are paired with calming rituals, yoga sequences, and simple spells to bring peace, power, and magic into our hectic lives.



