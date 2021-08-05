Three Quick, Creative Exercises to Get Kids Moving

blah blah blah intro

Yoga Poses: Maybe they won’t stretch for an hour, but kids love to strike a pose, especially if the pose challenges them to balance on one foot! “Keep it simple,” suggests Nora Shalaway Carpenter, writer and children’s yoga instructor. “Challenge them to try three or four poses and hold them for a few seconds each.” They won’t even know they’re exercising.

3 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses from the Yoga Frog picture book

Karate Kicks: I mean, who doesn’t want an excuse to kick? Channel* kids’ destructive energy for good by giving them a wide berth and encouraging them to kick the air.

3 Karate Kicks from Karate Kid, the picture book

Animal Imitations: Who needs boring – or jumping jacks when you can work those same activities into playing pretend? Jumping like a kangaroo or frog builds strength and improves muscle tone. Wriggling like a snake encourages kids to engage their core.

Make a list of animals and challenge kids to move like each one for a few minutes, before switching. A nice bonus: you’ll engage their creativity and observational skills at the same time.

5 Animal Movements from Sloth to the Rescue

[ending]