Everything From Running Press Kids in Summer 2023

May 2023

The Rainbow Park

by Harold Green III

Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley

The Numbers Store

by Harold Green III

Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley

ABC-Deconstructing Gender

by Ashley Molesso

by Chess Needham

Breakup, Makeup

by Stacey Anthony

How to Speak Flower

by Molly Williams

Illustrated by Miriam Bos

Make the Fireflies Dance

by Rachel Bateman

Girls Make Movies

by Mallory O’Meara

Illustrated by Jen Vaughn

June 2023

A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs

by Gabriel Hicks

Illustrated by Dave Perillo

I Am Somebody

by Nyasha Williams

Illustrated by Ashley Evans

July 2023

There's No Cream in Cream Soda

by Kim Zachman

Illustrated by Peter Donnelly

Your Freedom, Your Power

by Allison Matulli

by Clelia Castro-Malaspina

Illustrated by Carmelle Kendall

August 2023

The Junior Tarot Reader's Deck and Guidebook

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Uta Krogmann

The Junior Astrologer's Oracle Deck and Guidebook

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Uta Krogmann

Hello Kitty and Friends Character Guide

by Kristen Tafoya Humphrey

by Merrill Hagan

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery of the Haunted Library

by Miatthew K. Manning

Illustrated by Pedro Riquelme

