Coloring Pages: Being Friends With Dragons
Dragons can be great friends . . . most of the time.
Color along with your dragon friends with these coloring pages from Being Friends with Dragons, written by Katherine Locke and illustrated by Diane Ewen.
Being Friends with Dragons
by Katherine Locke
Illustrated by Diane Ewen
Dragons can be great friends . . . most of the time.
Dragons always know the best games to play, the perfect way to toast a marshmallow, and how to get that cookie out of a cookie jar undetected. While dragons can be good friends, they sometimes forget how. They can yell, stomp their feet, shoot flames out of their mouths, and not be a very good listener. It can be hard to be friends with a dragon, but with some deep breaths and calming words, you and your dragon can learn how to be best friends forever.