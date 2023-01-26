runp rp

Pre-order Offer: Well-Rested Every Day by Jolene Hart

Jolene Hart—bestselling wellness book author of the Eat Pretty series—offers moms, professionals, and overextended women of every stripe day-by-day inspiration for bringing peace, restoration, and radical change into their lives in Well-Rested Every Day.

This book is an inspirational guide for the millions who recognize their need for rest, but lack the knowledge, ideas, or support to take action. Its pages offer 365 ideas to inspire pause, including simple tips and recipes that calm and restore the body; rituals that encourage presence, stillness, and intuition; practical applications of the most cutting-edge science on rest; and guidance on shifting habits and mindsets that block the ability to rest.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-ORDER OFFER: Pre-order the hardcover edition of Well-Rested Every Day and upload your receipt to receive access to a virtual yoga nidra session hosted by Jolene Hart!

Yoga nidra releases stored tension, lowers cortisol, and brings the body into the place between sleep and wake, called the hypnogogic state, where deep healing and rejuvenation happens. Yoga nidra (neither yoga nor meditation) is a simple, guided practice that participants can experience lying down in the comfort of their homes, with their cameras off, while they listen to Jolene’s voice. The session will start with a 10 minute introduction to Well-Rested Every Day.

Meet The Author: Jolene Hart

Jolene Hart, CHC, is a health coach certified by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and founder of the pioneering beauty coaching practice Beauty Is Wellness. She is a former magazine beauty editor and the bestselling author of five wellness books, including Eat Pretty, Ignite Your Light, and its companion journal, Shine On. At the heart of Jolene’s work is her desire to empower readers with the ability to shape their lifelong beauty and health with simple tools and habits. Her private coaching looks at many areas of life, from stress and hormones to diet, digestion, and safe personal care products, to help her clients build a lifestyle that enables them to look and feel their best from the inside.She lives near Philadelphia, PA.

