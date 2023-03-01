Trickster’s Journey Exclusive Pre-Order Event

Tarot Reimagined

Inclusive. Evocative. Subversive. Trickster’s Journey: A Tarot Deck and Guidebook is tarot reimagined through the lens of Chinese mythology and Buddhist iconography.

Fine artist Jia Sung draws on the canonic 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West to bring new life the traditional major and minor arcana of the tarot. This radical interpretation begins with the renaming of the Fool to Trickster, a character based on the legendary Monkey King.

Each card features Jia’s signature watercolor style, a modern homage to the understated yet radical beauty of traditional Chinese painting. The accompanying guidebook provides an illustrated introduction to the tarot, with descriptions of each card and suggested interpretations, as well as instructions for sample readings and a brief history of tarot. Sidebars throughout explain the cultural significance behind certain card renditions and offer additional mystical insight.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-ORDER OFFER: Pre-order the Trickster’s Journey deck from any retailer and upload your receipt to receive a pack of three (3) exclusive prints featuring original art from the deck, plus a handwritten note from Jia with exclusive insight’s into the symbolism of each card.

Trickster's Journey An evocative, deluxe illustrated tarot deck and guidebook set inspired by Chinese mythology and the canonic 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. An inclusive, subversive deck : Trickster’s Journey reimagines the tarot by exploring its themes through the lens of Eastern mysticism, folklore, and spirituality. By renaming the Fool card to Trickster (a character based on the legendary Monkey King in Journey to the West ) this archetype of the sojourner takes on new meaning—and new agency—as a seeker of truth and self-discovery. Created by fine artist Jia Sung, this fresh take on the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana uses symbols from Buddhism and ancient Chinese history to enliven this age-old divination practice once more.

: reimagines the tarot by exploring its themes through the lens of Eastern mysticism, folklore, and spirituality. By renaming the Fool card to Trickster (a character based on the legendary Monkey King in ) this archetype of the sojourner takes on new meaning—and new agency—as a seeker of truth and self-discovery. Created by fine artist Jia Sung, this fresh take on the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana uses symbols from Buddhism and ancient Chinese history to enliven this age-old divination practice once more. Deluxe set : This set includes 78 full-color illustrated tarot cards (3 X 5 inches), shrink wrapped in an interior travel case; a 184-page, full-color illustrated flexibind book (4 3/4 X 6 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box. Cards and travel case are embedded in an interior flocked tray.

: This set includes 78 full-color illustrated tarot cards (3 X 5 inches), shrink wrapped in an interior travel case; a 184-page, full-color illustrated flexibind book (4 3/4 X 6 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box. Cards and travel case are embedded in an interior flocked tray. Fully illustrated tarot guidebook : The flexibind guidebook provides an illustrated introduction to the tarot, with descriptions of each card and suggested interpretations, as well as instructions for sample readings and a brief history of tarot. Sidebars throughout explain the cultural significance behind certain card renditions and offer additional mystical insight.

: The flexibind guidebook provides an illustrated introduction to the tarot, with descriptions of each card and suggested interpretations, as well as instructions for sample readings and a brief history of tarot. Sidebars throughout explain the cultural significance behind certain card renditions and offer additional mystical insight. Beautiful, full-color art from Jia Sung : Trickster’s Journey features the artist’s signature watercolor style, a modern homage to the understated yet radical beauty of traditional Chinese painting.

: features the artist’s signature watercolor style, a modern homage to the understated yet radical beauty of traditional Chinese painting. A perfect gift: This arresting, inclusive, and beautiful tarot deck set is an ideal gift for tarot novices, seasoned readers, and everyone in-between.

A note on packaging: In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior tarot cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer. : In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior tarot cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer. Regular Price $30 Regular Price $38 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now: