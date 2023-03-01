runp rp

Trickster’s Journey Exclusive Pre-Order Event

Tarot Reimagined

Inclusive. Evocative. Subversive. Trickster’s Journey: A Tarot Deck and Guidebook is tarot reimagined through the lens of Chinese mythology and Buddhist iconography.

Fine artist Jia Sung draws on the canonic 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West to bring new life the traditional major and minor arcana of the tarot. This radical interpretation begins with the renaming of the Fool to Trickster, a character based on the legendary Monkey King.

Each card features Jia’s signature watercolor style, a modern homage to the understated yet radical beauty of traditional Chinese painting. The accompanying guidebook provides an illustrated introduction to the tarot, with descriptions of each card and suggested interpretations, as well as instructions for sample readings and a brief history of tarot. Sidebars throughout explain the cultural significance behind certain card renditions and offer additional mystical insight.

Meet The Author: Jia Sung

Jia Sung is a Singaporean Chinese artist, currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work spans paintings, zines & artist books, writing, translation, and tapestries, and draws on motifs from Chinese mythology, Buddhist iconography, and the familiar visual language of folklore to examine and subvert the archive through a queer feminist lens.

