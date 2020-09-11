Pay tribute to The Office with this one-of-a-kind talking button shaped like a stapler in gelatin.Fans of the award-winning comedy series The Office will love this fun kit featuring a button that plays hilarious iconic phrases from Michael Scott and the rest of his officemates at Dunder Mifflin. This officially… Read More
From hilarious characters to memorable moments, test your knowledge of The Office with this officially licensed, one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based on the award-winning series.First take a walk down memory lane with your favorite staff at Dunder Mifflin as you brush up on your knowledge with the 88-page… Read More
Fall in love all over again with Dunder Mifflin's staff in this fun tribute to The Office's most quirky and quotable moments.Fall in love all over again with the lovable and quirky staff of Dunder Mifflin! This fun mini book is filled with memorable quotes, advice, wisdom, and life lessons… Read More
Decorate your home, office, or dorm room with this set of twelve hilarious posters -- plus a thirteenth bonus poster -- celebrating The Office and your favorite group of Dunder Mifflin employees.This officially licensed poster book features twelve unique 8" x 10" removable designs featuring Michael, Dwight, and all the… Read More
Celebrate the holidays the Dunder Mifflin way with this official, one-of-a-kind Christmas-spectacular handbook filled with recipes, tips, and pranks inspired by one of the most popular comedy series of all time.Season's Greetings from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and your favorite group of Dunder Mifflin misfits. Over the course of seven iconic Christmas… Read More
The instant #1 New York Times bestseller!Discover "The Office reboot fans never knew they needed" with this kid-friendly adaptation of everyone's favorite workplace comedy (Entertainment Weekly).Michael Scott is Line Leader at Dunder Mifflin Elementary! It's a very big job, but Michael is sure he can liveup to the "World's Best… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316428385
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: September 29th 2020
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette