runp rp

Enter for A Chance to Win Signs & Skymates: The Ultimate Guide to Astrological Compatibility

Signs & Skymates is your ultimate guide to astrological compatibility—from romance to self-love—from star astrologer and founder of @ScorpioMystique and KnowTheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou. Using a signature whole-chart approach to reveal how your Sun, Moon, Rising, Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs contribute to astrological compatibility, Signs & Skymates dismantles ideas of which signs “go together,” encouraging readers to expand their ideas about each sign—including the ones in their own chart. Complete your understanding with the My Signs & Skymates guided journal, which uses Dossé-Via’s signature evolutionary understanding of the zodiac to guide you through questions about your own chart and your relationships with other people and signs; and the Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck, featuring 100 cards housed in a magnetic closure keepsake box, giving you bite-sized chunks of enchanted inspiration.

Complete The Collection