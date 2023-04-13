Shopping Cart
Self-Care, With Love
You Are a Badass®
#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • MORE THAN 4 MILLION COPIES SOLD The first ever self-development book to help millions of people around the globe…
Well-Rested Every Day
Jolene Hart—bestselling wellness book author of the Eat Pretty series—offers moms, professionals, and overextended women of every stripe day-by-day inspiration for bringing peace, restoration, and…
Ritual
From the bestselling author of Practical Magic comes an inspiring, illustrated collection of magical celebrations of nature from around the world—with rituals for incorporating them into your…
Design the Long Life You Love
Design a long life full of love, purpose, well-being, and friendship, at any age, using the creative tools of award-winning product designer, author, and world's…
The Modern Loss Handbook
“Poignant, funny, and able to provide exercises that help you maneuver the rough . . . if I were going through something, this is the book…
Morning Magic
Bring a touch of peace and wonder to the day ahead with Morning Magic, a guided journal of rituals and reflections to introduce enchantment to each…
Melanin Base Camp
Beautiful, empowering, and exhilarating, Melanin Base Camp is a celebration of underrepresented BIPOC adventurers that will challenge you to rethink your perceptions of what an outdoorsy…
Ignite Your Light
Light up your life—and your self —with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy thatincludes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps…
Golden Mantras
Cultivate your inner power, resilience, and essential magic with Golden Mantras, a stunning deck and guidebook set from creator Destiny Taylor and illustrated by artist Cat…
Hey, I Love You
From the author and illustrator behind the perennial bestseller SAFE BABY HANDLING TIPS comes this cleverly-designed book that helps couples express their affection and vulnerability…
How to Be Golden
If there's one thing the nation can agree on–we all love Betty White! This spirited homage to Betty captures her unique humor, timeless wisdom, and…
Creatively Yours
Wigging Out
Wigging Out is a stunning visual journey through the fascinating history of wigs and hairpieces, covering thousands of years of hair worn by everyone from Cleopatra…
Art Hiding in Paris
Explore masterpieces hidden in plain sight, historic artist enclaves, and iconic works of public art in this charmingly illustrated exploration of Paris, from the authors…
Watercolor Life
Discover the joy and versatility of watercolors with forty gorgeously illustrated lessons for any skill level. Watercolors are beautiful in their simplicity: a basic palette of paints, a…
Family Secrets Journal
Uncover the hidden histories and record the timeless tales of your loved ones in the Family Secrets Journal. Dig deep into what makes your family’s…
Bravely
Discover powerful quotes and stories from courageous American women past and present in Bravely, a beautiful collection from the team behind Quotabelle. From the authors…
Signed & Sealed
Explore quotations drawn from inspiring correspondence—and the powerful stories behind them—from some of history's most noted (and notorious) letter-writers in Signed & Sealed, a beautiful collection…
For Pet Parents And Plant Moms
Drinking with My Dog
Bestselling author, award-winning mixologist, and passionate animal advocate Natalie Bovis pairs fascinating doggie trivia with easy-to-make drink recipes in this unique cocktail book for dog…
Indoor Cat
Can an indoor cat live a happy, stimulating, and active life? A veterinarian and a journalist answer this question with a resounding "yes," and offer…
Flower School
Create the flower arrangements of your dreams to keep at home, take to the office, or display on any special occasion using the simple tips…
I Love My Plants
From houseplants and succulents to container gardens and vegetable patches, track your gardening progress and plot your growing dreams in this charming, cheeky plant journal.…
Plant Lover's Box Set
There’s nothing we love more than our plants, those steadfast companions that fill our lives with joy and light. Whether you’re a newbie or seasoned…
This Is a Book for People Who Love Mushrooms
A celebratory compendium of nature's weirdest and most wonderful fungi, with gorgeously illustrated profiles of notable mushrooms and information on foraging, understanding, and appreciating these…
Mushrooms 500-Piece Puzzle
Celebrate the beauty of mushrooms with this fully-illustrated 500-piece puzzle and booklet set, featuring colorful illustrations of several North American varieties. Specifications: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in…
Mushrooms: A Wooden Magnet Set
Bring the wonder and curiosity of mushrooms to your home or office with this keepsake set of illustrated wooden magnets, fold-out poster, sticker sheets, and…
Sip Back and Relax
Tequila Mockingbird (10th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tequila Mockingbird with this special new, expanded edition! This clever cocktail guide pairs cherished novels with both classic and cutting-edge…
Backcountry Cocktails
Craft cocktails meet the great outdoors in this vibrant celebration of good times and good spirits, from the authors of The Cocktail Workshop. What could possibly…
Bar Menu
Craft unforgettable happy hours at home with this globally inspired collection of 100+ crave-worthy bar bites and cocktail pairings from the bestselling author of Booze…
Yes Way Rosé
Embrace the pink wine state of mind with the ultimate guide to drinking and entertaining with everyone’s favorite blush beverage, from the creators of @yeswayrose!Fresh,…
The Joys of Baking
Baking Your Way Through a Sweet Life, with Great Recipes … from Samantha Seneviratne of Magnolia Network's "Everyday Cooking." Cooking is a necessity-everyone needs to…
Favorite Recipes from Melissa Clark's Kitchen
Beloved New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark selects more than 100 of her all-time favorite recipes and gathers them here in this collection of…
The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools
The ultimate reference book for home cooks, seasoned chefs, and everyone in between, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools guides readers through the history, practical uses,…
Have An Entertaining Night In
But Have You Read the Book?
For film buffs and literature lovers alike, Turner Classic Movies presents an essential guide to 52 cinema classics and the literary works that served as…
Dynamic Dames
Celebrate 50 of the most empowering and unforgettable female characters ever to grace the screen, as well as the artists who brought them to vibrant…
Designing Broadway
In this richly illustrated and information-packed celebration of Broadway set design, Tony Award–winning designer Derek McLane explores the craft while reflecting on some of the…
Women Who Rock
A stellar and unprecedented celebration of 104 musical artists, Women Who Rock is the most complete, up-to-date history of the evolution, influence, and importance of…
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERGLOBE AND MAIL BESTSELLERThe official tie-in book for the beloved, nine-time Emmy® Award-winning series Schitt's Creek. This beautifully produced, keepsake coffee-table book is…
Beyond the Best Dressed
Explore two dozen of the most glamorous, scandalous, and history-making Oscar looks in Beyond the Best Dressed, film and culture critic Esther Zuckerman's personality-filled romp through…
Elton John All the Songs
This first-of-its-kind catalog of Elton John’s decades-long career tells the story of one of rock's all-time greatest artists, album-by-album and track-by-track.Organized chronologically and covering every…
Spend Quality Time Together
Close to You from Far Away
A granddaughter realizes how she can stay connected while living far from her grandma in this charming picture book with real postcards to send to a…
How to Speak Flower
A beautifully illustrated guide to the history and symbolism of flowers for every plant lover. Sunflowers are symbols of friendship. Gardenias represent secrets and mystery.…
Your Birthstone Book
Learn the amazing (and sometimes magical) history of gemstones from around the world through the corresponding birthstones that represent each month of the year.Gemstones are…
Dream On
Dreams. We all have them. Good and bad ones. Some may be as simple as a dream about going to the mall with friends. But…
Practical Magic for Kids
From the bestselling author of The Junior Witch's Handbook comes an introduction to the charmed world of magic—featuring enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and…
When I Carried You in My Belly
Love Your Forever meets On the Night You Were Born in this heartwarming picture book about a mother’s love for her child. The special bond…
Crayola: Create It Yourself
Inspire creativity with fifty-two seasonal arts and crafts activities from Crayola — the number one name in color and classic DIY crafts for kids –…