Shopping Cart
Running Press Kids Celebrates Black History Month:
Empowering Reads for Kids of All Ages!
Scroll to learn more about these books from Running Press Kids —
and don’t forget to fill out the form below for a chance to win all six copies!
The Numbers Store
by Harold Green III
Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley
This stunning, early-concept board book series features an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day, as readers learn colors and numbers.
When Mom realizes there are zero eggs in the house, the entire family heads to the store to pick up more. Readers can join the counting fun as the family shops and adds more items to their basket–from three bananas to five plums–amid the backdrop of a bustling market. Publishing simultaneously with The Rainbow Park, The Numbers Store studies numbers through the experience of an intergenerational Black family’s trip to the local grocery store.
The Rainbow Park
by Harold Green III
Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley
A board book series exploring childhood concepts through the adventures of a modern, Black, intergenerational family in (and with) their community.
On an outing to the local community park, a family explores all the colors of the rainbow–from a favorite red slide and purple sprinkler to a yellow bench where grandparents watch and relax. Publishing simultaneously with The Numbers Store, The Rainbow Park is part of an exciting new board book series, featuring an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day, that teaches readers early-concepts such as colors and numbers.
I Affirm Me
by Nyasha Williams
Illustrated by Sofya Glushko
A Child's Introduction to Jazz
by Jabari Asim
Illustrated by Jerrard K. Polk
Get ready to swing with A Child’s Introduction to Jazz, an interactive journey into one of the richest and most soulful music genres in the world. Listen while you learn with QR codes that will connect you to the instruments and musical flair of jazz.
Author Jabari Asim will take you on this journey through the history of jazz as you discover the most important musicians and singers while you learn all about the roots of jazz in Africa and New Orleans and how the music traveled to different parts of the United States and around the world. Along the way you’ll meet legendary trumpeter Louis Armstrong, who shaped a new form of jazz called improvisation; pianist and bandleader Duke Ellington, who helped create the big band sound of the swing era; and the singer Billie Holiday, whose songs such as “God Bless the Child,” “Don’t Explain,” and “Lady Sings the Blues” have become jazz standards. With a pull-out poster showing the different instruments of jazz, A Child’s Introduction to Jazz hits the perfect beat and will have you bebopping and scatting in no time!
Astrology for Black Girls
by Jordannah Elizabeth
Illustrated by Chellie Carroll
Astrology for Black Girls is a charming introduction to the wonders of self-discovery and empowerment through the Zodiac.
Astrology for Black Girls gives young girls information and context for the core foundations of the Zodiac. This book provides the perfect introduction to the sun, moon, rising signs, and more. Speaking directly to black girls, author and life-long astrology practitioner Jordannah Elizabeth addresses practicing both faith and astrology, talking to family and friends about the stars, and using the Zodiac for self-discovery and understanding..Complete with four-color illustrations by Chellie Carroll throughout, this beautiful book will capture the imagination of middle-grade Black girls for years to come.
Happily Ever Afters meets You’ve Got Mail in this geeky, Black Girl Magic filled debut romance about cosplay and finding the courage to be yourself.
Ramona Lambert is a typical shy, artistic sixteen-year-old. She has a best friend whom she’s known since they were in diapers; parents who love her; a love for cosplay; and a crush on the cute boy in her class. The only problem? Her best friend moved away; her parents don’t quite understand her love of cosplay; and she is pretty sure her crush has no idea she exists.
To escape her troubles, Ramona turns to cosplay and her original character, Rel, who gives her the confidence and freedom that she lacks in real life. Embracing this confidence, she decides to strike up an email conversation with her crush, Caleb Wolfe, from her cosplay account in the hopes getting to know him . . . and maybe win his heart. Then as Caleb and Ramona are swept up in their emails back and forth to each other, and Ramona falls even harder as he opens up about his hopes, insecurities, and his own geeky loves. However, as Caleb starts to grow closer and closer to Rel, he also strikes up a friendship with Ramona, who knows she can’t keep the truth about Rel from Caleb but isn’t sure she is ready to risk losing him. With an important cosplay convention coming up and the anxiety of her double-life weighing on her, Ramona has to decide if she’ll hide behind her cosplay character forever or take the chance and let Caleb see the real her–because he might actually like her for who she is.