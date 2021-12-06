Bring New Magic Into Your Life
Mystic Mondays: The Crystal Grid Deck
From the artist behind Mystic Mondays Tarot comes a one-of-a-kind keepsake crystal deck, with bold illustrations and essential, inspiring information on 80 popular stones.Designed and…
Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book
From Jennifer Sodini, founder of Evolve & Ascend and Well-being in the Modern Age48 full-color illustrated oracle cards in portable caseDeluxe magnetic closure keepsake boxFull-color,…
Everyday Amenti
Connect to your intuition, expand your mind, and cultivate a heart "as light as a feather" with Everyday Amenti, a beautiful guided journal from the…
Calming Magic
Conjure calm and summon serenity with Calming Magic, a soothing introduction to the healing energy of mystical practices, aromatherapy blends, crystal rituals, and more. Use…
Magical Meditations
Cultivate calm and creativity with Magical Meditations, a guided journal filled with prompts and rituals to inspire peace and mindful reflection. Soothing spells, restorative rituals,…
The Junior Witch's Handbook
An empowering guide for young witches about the kinds of magic they can create for themselves every day.Intended for children between the ages of eight…
The Practical Witch's Spell Book
A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success.The Practical Witch's Spell Book is an enchanting handbook…
Cinemastrology
Picking your perfect flick can be an overwhelming experience. But fear not! Cinemastrology answers a question that has stumped even the most avid film buff…
Magical Minis for Creating New Rituals
Dreams
Explore the magic of dream interpretation in this fully-illustrated, A-to-Z guide to the symbols and their meanings.From symbols of success and happiness -- like frogs,…
Crystals
Discover the power of crystals, from common stones to sacred rituals, in this enchantingly illustrated miniature guidebook. Whether rose quartz, lapis lazuli, or amethyst, crystals are…
Tiny Palmistry
Read your future, add a mystical touch to your home, and learn the art of palm reading with Tiny Palmistry!This kit includes: Miniature porcelain palm…
Runes
Tap into ancient, magical wisdom and peek into your future with this set of beautiful glass rune stones. Drawing on ancient Norse traditions, but perfect…
Stone Stacking
Find peace and serenity through the mindful art of stone stacking. This calming desktop kit includes:9 hematite stonesBeechwood trayBag of sand32-page book on the art…
The Peaceful Lotus
Channel peace and practice mindfulness with this beautiful Lotus flower replica, which creates a tranquil, serene setting wherever it's placed.This kit includes: A simple pink…
Nurture Your Mind, Body, and Spirit in the New Year
Wellness Witch
Wellness Witch adds magic to your self-care practice, with sacred rituals, crystal spreads, aromatherapy blends, yoga sequences, and intention-setting spells. Filled with soothing rituals, healing…
Natural Healing Wisdom & Know How
Natural Healing Wisdom & Know-How is a fascinating and complete home reference for every practice on natural and alternative health and healing. This book offers…
The Cannabis Apothecary
Learn how to buy, prepare, and safely use THC and CBD for maximum benefits to your body, mind, home, and spirit with this essential guide…
Cannabis Pharmacy
The most comprehensive and approachable book available on understanding and using medical marijuana. Revised and updated with the latest information on varietals, delivery, dosing, and…
1,500 Stretches
Tone and improve flexibility anywhere, any time, with this illustrated step-by-step guide to 1,500 stretching poses organized by body part, with stunning photographs and the…
2,100 Asanas
This fully-illustrated New York Times bestseller categorizes an astonishing 2,100 yoga poses through photographs and descriptions for optimal benefit including adaptations for all levels of…
Refresh Your Self-Care Routine
Ignite Your Light
Light up your life—and your self —with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy thatincludes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps…
Get Out of My Head
Calm your thoughts, navigate your stress, and understand your anxiety with this compact illustrated guide for overthinkers everywhere.Are you an overthinker? You're not alone! In…
Just Breathe
For kids ages 8 to 12, this is an accessible and fun meditation and mindfulness how-to book filled with full-color illustrations, written by Mallika Chopra…
Just Feel
From the author of Just Breathe, Mallika Chopra, daughter of Deepak Chopra, comes a full-color guide empowering kids ages 8-12 to problem solve, harness inner…
New Daily Habits for More Mindfulness
The Sober Curious Reset
In this upbeat "reset" guide from the author of Sober Curious, a leading voice in the new sobriety movement walks through 100 days of discovering…
Your Day, Your Way
Part pop-science, part self-help, Your Day. Your Way. is a friendly, funny, fact-based guide to changing how you make decisions in order to live a…
The Habit Trip
Live a life of motivation and purpose with The Habit Trip, an active journey to self-discovery, one micro-change at a time!When something feels wrong, your…
Smarter Living
Smart, actionable advice and life tips on how to improve your career, your home, your finances, your relationships, and your health for a happier life…
The New York Times: Right at Home
New York Times Real Estate columnists and home experts Ronda Kaysen and Michelle Higgins share their insider knowledge in this essential, all-in-one resource for how…
The Natural Home
A charming, comprehensive, and easy-to-use guide to cleaning your home naturally and organically, resulting in a toxin-free environment for you and your family. With The…
Everyday Activist
Unleash your inner activist with this guided journal, full of 52 prompts and activities to help you get more involved with politics, the environment, social…
The Thank-You Project
Gratitude and happiness go hand-in-hand -- and The Thank-You Project provides an easy-to-follow approach for creating more of both.Who helped you become the person you…
Learn New and Exciting Things This Year
Flower School
Create the flower arrangements of your dreams to keep at home, take to the office, or display on any special occasion using the simple tips…
The Joy of Watercolor
Enjoy the meditative art of watercolor with simple supplies, forty colorful illustrated lessons, and easy step-by-step instructions!For a soothing boost of creativity and whimsy, try…
Crayola: Create It Yourself
Inspire creativity with fifty-two seasonal arts and crafts activities from Crayola -- the number one name in color and classic DIY crafts for kids --…
Girls Who Build
Celebrate the can-do attitude of fierce girls who know how to wield a hammer, fire up a saw, and build everything from a bookshelf to…
How to Photograph Food
For amateurs and pros looking to add to their portfolios, How to Photograph Food makes food photography a piece of cake!How to Photograph Food is…
Word Wise
Supercharge your speech to get what you want out of every conversation with this fun and practical guide to verbal vividness.An eye-opening guide on how…
Brighten Your Kitchen and Family Meals
The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools
The ultimate reference book for home cooks, seasoned chefs, and everyone in between, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools guides readers through the history, practical uses,…
Simple Healthy
Simple Healthy makes home cooking fast, fun, and easy! With 200 recipes -- all with no more than 4 steps and 5 ingredients or less…
I Cook in Color
Expand your recipe collection with dishes that focus on cross-cultural flavors, rainbows of vegetables, gem-toned desserts, and spice-forward twists from the author of the critically…
Let's Stay In
A Cozy Take on Meals Will Have You Stoking the Home Fires! Author Ashley Rodriguez has focused her career on teaching people the importance of…
Starting with Ingredients
From apples and zucchini to delicious meals, revolutionize your home cooking with this colorful, cheerful, and neatly organized edition of a kitchen classic.This reinvigorated, revamped…
Unf*ckupable
Anyone -- even you -- can tackle the fifty new recipes in this irreverent anti-cookbook from the author of What the F*@# Should I Make…