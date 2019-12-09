Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
For a year of magic
Wellness Witch
Wellness Witch adds magic to your self-care practice, with sacred rituals, crystal spreads, aromatherapy blends, yoga sequences, and intention-setting spells. Filled with soothing rituals, healing…
Revolutionary Witchcraft
A fiery, intersectional guide for activists and witches alike, Revolutionary Witchcraft is an empowered introduction to the history and practice of politically-motivated magic. From the…
Practical Magic
Practical Magic is a charmed introduction to the wonders of modern magic and mysticism, from crystals and astrology to chakras, dream interpretation, and, of course,…
The Practical Witch's Spell Book
A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success. The Practical Witch's Spell Book is an enchanting…
Everyday Tarot
Using the methods of renowned reader Brigit Esselmont, Everyday Tarot blends mysticism with actionable self-help to create a method for building the life you want,…
Lunar Abundance
Lunar Abundance is a beautiful and practical guide for today's women on cultivating peace, purpose, and abundance in both their personal and professional lives, guided…
Lunar Abundance: Reflective Journal
A beautiful and practical guide to Lunar Abundance -- working with the phases of the moon!Lunar Abundance is a holistic self-care practice that uses the…
Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book
Modern soul seekers will discover the timeless ideal of truth and balance with the Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book, a beautiful keepsake…
For a year of personal transformation
The Thank-You Project
Gratitude and happiness go hand-in-hand -- and The Thank-You Project provides an easy-to-follow approach for creating more of both.Who helped you become the person you…
Buddha's Office
Can enlightenment be found at the office? From the co-author of Buddha's Diet comes another book that shows how the wisdom of Buddha can apply…
Cook When You Can, Eat When You Want
Cook just once a week for 5 days of delicious meals! This one-of-a-kind, fully-illustrated meal prep cookbook saves you time and money by offering a…
Smarter Living
Smart, actionable advice and life tips on how to improve your career, your home, your finances, your relationships, and your health for a happier life…
Own Your Weird
Tired of all the "shoulds" that guide your life? Want to create a life full of meaning? Work on your own terms? See the world…
The Atlas of Happiness
A fun, illustrated guide that takes us around the world, discovering the secrets to happiness. Author Helen Russell (The Year of Living Danishly) uncovers the…
Cannabis Pharmacy
The most comprehensive and approachable book available on understanding and using medical marijuana. Revised and updated with the latest information on varietals, delivery, dosing, and…
Natural Healing Wisdom & Know How
Natural Healing Wisdom & Know-How is a fascinating and complete home reference for every practice on natural and alternative health and healing. This book offers…
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Slay Like a Girl
Are you ready to be strong? Inspired by the badass ladies of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this is the ultimate guide for living your most…