From the bestselling author of Practical Magic comes Ritual, an inspiring, illustrated collection of magical celebrations of nature from around the world—with rituals for incorporating them into your own practice.
Ritual
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Barbara Tamilin
Nature is what gives us life—it is the source of all magic and power in the world. That is something that humans have understood since the beginning of time, and it is a constant among cultures around the world. However, the ways in which we celebrate it can vary wildly. Bulgarian Baba Marta Day welcomes the arrival of Spring with Martenitsas, little talismans of red and white string, while in Southeast Asia, that same yearly event is celebrated during Holi, a joyful, riotous dance of colors. Yalda, Soyal, Saturnalia, Dong Zhi, and St.Lucia's Day (from Iran, Arizona, Ancient Rome, China, and Scandinavia) are all very different—but they all honor the Winter Solstice.
Each of these celebrations is a ritual, a form of magic created by community and tradition. And while their differences can help us understand their various cultural identities, their similarities can create a bond that reaches across space and time. In this beautifully illustrated book from bestselling magical author Nikki Van De Car readers will learn the history and meaning behind 40 of these ritual celebrations, organized by season. Each ritual will include suggestions for participating in and appreciating these storied rituals, while honoring their origins and the cultures from which they come.
Focusing on three primary areas — healing, magic, and fortunetelling — this books provides the perfect primer for sophisticated dabblers, with inviting text and spell-binding illustrations. Clear introductions on trending topics, like herbal tonics and astrological charts, are paired with home remedies, hands-on instructions, and suggested rituals in a chic, stylish format that will capture the imaginations of good witches of all ages.
The Junior Witch's Handbook
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Uta Krogmann
Intended for children between the ages of eight and twelve, who are curious about the possibility of “something more” in their lives, this handbook focuses on three major areas of the witch’s life: friendship, personal fulfillment, and family. Each section includes spells, rituals, potions, and other useful information, such as tables about crystals, chakras, and herbs.
Auras
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Barbara Tamilin
Discover the meaning and mystery of auras, including their colors, visualization techniques, and magical rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.
Get to know the world of auras, from the meaning of each color and aural position to the techniques needed to see and interpret these energy fields. From compatibility between colors to the proper way to cleanse your aura, this magical primer enables you to explore the body's projected energies and bring balance to your wellness practice. Gain inspiration as you learn the crystals, essential oils, and meditations that nurture and correspond to each aura in the full-color, illustrated mini book.
Discover the essential power of the seven chakras, including their colors, sounds, and key rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.
Get to know your seven energy centers — muladhara, svadisthana, mapura, anahata, vishuddha, ajna, and sahasrara –in this enchanted introduction to the world of chakras. From the earthiness of the root chakra to the warmth of the solar plexus, explore the body’s energetic focal points and bring balance to your wellness practice. Gain inspiration as you learn the crystals, essential oils, and meditations that activate and calm each chakra in the full-color, illustrated mini book.