HONEYED PALOMA

 

Makes 1 Serving

 

Glass Suggestion: Pint, Highball, or Collins Glass

 

We are the very fortunate owners of a very, very old grapefruit tree that actually gives us two harvestsa year. So, we are always up to our eyeballs in grapefruit. Thus, I make a lot of grapefruit cocktails. And give away a lot of grapefruit. And get hit in the head with a lot of falling grapefruit. Of note: citrus is not great for chickens; so no matter how they give you their grumpy little starving beggar faces, resist the urge to throw them the scraps.

 

1 tablespoon honey for rimming glass

1 tablespoon Tajin seasoning for rimming glass

2 ounces tequila

1 ½ ounces grapefruit juice

½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

½ ounce Honey Syrup (below!)

2 ounces grapefruit-flavored or plain seltzer

 

Garnish: 1 slice grapefruit

 

Prep the glass: Spread the honey on a plate, and the Tajin on another plate. Dip rim of cocktail glass first in the honey, then in the Tajin to coat.

Fill glass with ice.

In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine tequila, grapefruit and lime juices, and Honey Syrup.

Shake until chilled, then strain mixture into prepared glass. Top with your choice of seltzer, then garnish with grapefruit slice.

 

Honey Syrup

 

½ cup honey

½ cup water

Makes 1 cup

Combine honey and water in saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring just to a boil so that the honey thoroughly dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to thoroughly cool. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

From award-winning TV comedy writer Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) comes a collection of hilarious essays about the challenges of being a woman of a certain age and all that comes with it: empty nest, post #MeToo dating, aging parents, menopausal rage, unrealistic expectations, and eternal optimism. Here's what everyone is saying about it!

 

"Kari Lizer writes about being the child of parents, being the parent of children and being a middle aged adult with brutal honesty, a tender heart, and a wicked sense of humor."―Julia Louis-Dreyfus

 

"Kari Lizer's essays are SUBLIME . . . Moving and laugh- out-loud funny. . . No one is a more keen observer of human behavior, of the kind we all try to hide from one another. Her writing makes me feel seen, as if I belong somewhere, and that somewhere is that magical place where Kari's pen touches paper . . . Her writing makes me feel as though I am home."―Sarah Paulson

 

"Kari's essays are unpretentious, open-hearted, and filled with integrity. From boldly admitting to her flaws, to calling out the b.s. she faces as a working mother, I found myself just constantly saying, 'YAAASSSSS.'"―Wanda Sykes

 

"For years Kari Lizer has been writing truthful and incisive comedy for television, and now she's bringing her honesty and hilariousness to the classy world of books. We're all lucky for it."―Andy Richter

 

"This book is honest, open, hilarious, and has a big heart. I devoured it. Treasured it. Didn't want it to end."―Molly Shannon

 

From award-winning TV comedy writer Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) comes a collection of hilarious essays about the challenges of being a woman of a certain age and all that comes with it: empty nest, post #MeToo dating, aging parents, menopausal rage, unrealistic expectations, and eternal optimism.

Jolene Hart’s new book, Ignite Your Light, invites you to light up your life -- and your self  -- with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy that includes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps for building a better world. In Ignite Your Light, Jolene discusses energy and its power. Enjoy this little glimpse!  

 

THE ROLES OF ENERGY IN YOUR LIFE

All along my journey, I felt that there needed to be a bigger, more open conversation about energy, in part because it answers big questions that run through so many of our minds daily. What creates beauty, attraction and magnetism, beyond our physical traits? What exactly is it that enables a body to heal? What is one tool we all possess that can make a profoundly positive shift in the world, creating a better place for us all? The answer to all of these questions involves energy. The energy of you, the energy of me. I want you to view your energy as a transformative tool—yet untapped, perhaps—to help you glow, heal, thrive, and boost the joy and contentment in your life.

 

ENERGY IS JOY

Thoughts and moods (which, when repeated, have the power to reprogram the pathways of your brain, thanks to neuroplasticity) can be altered with small shifts. A flower in a vase by your bedside, a home-cooked meal, a supportive touch, time spent with a loved one, or consciously soaking in a happy experience are all tiny pathways to change your brain and your energy by repeatedly prompting joyous feelings—and they’ll light you up in the process. Scientific study has shown us that joy gives us a healthier physical body (directly demonstrated in a healthier heart), a boost in beauty (as the stress-driven aging process slows and more resources are directed toward the skin), and even a longer life in which to share our light. Of course, feeling joy doesn’t require a perfect life. Finding genuine satisfaction

and sustained joy in the messy, imperfect experience of life happens when you care for your personal energy. Those who make the connection between their moods, mindset, and the energy in their lives know that there are always ways to let light in.

