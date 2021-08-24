Made In Hollywood
The Go-Go’s were the first all-female rock group in history to write their own songs, play their own instruments, and reach the top of the…
Christmas with Elvis
Celebrate Christmas with the King of Rock n' Roll!For Elvis, Christmas at Graceland was a time for family and friends, a respite from the road…
Queen All the Songs
Filled with fascinating photographs (some rarely seen), and juicy behind-the-scenes details, Queen All the Songs details the unique recording history of the mega-bestselling and hugely…
David Bowie All the Songs
Album by album and track by track, this first-of-its-kind catalog of David Bowie's entire 50-year and 27-album career tells the story of one of rock's…
Bob Dylan All the Songs
An updated edition of the most comprehensive account of Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize-winning work yet published, with the full story of every recording session, every…
She Raised Her Voice!
A fully illustrated middle-grade anthology celebrating Black women singers throughout history in a first-of-its-kind collection.From jazz and blues, hip hop and R&B, pop, punk, and…
Vinyl Age
From Carolina Soul Records, one of the world's largest online record sellers, comes the definitive guide to every aspect of record collecting in the digital…