Letting Magic In: Exclusive Shelf Awareness Galley Giveaway
From Maia Toll, the best-selling author of the Wild Wisdom series and The Night School, comes Letting Magic In: A Memoir of Becoming, the enchanted story of her own magical awakening, a journey from Brooklyn to Ireland that will inspire readers to uncover their own inner magic.
What would you give up to find yourself?
In Letting Magic In, Maia shares the tale of her own magical journey—from the untimely death of a friend that led her to abandon Brooklyn, to the small town of Beacon, NY, and finally to Ireland, where she studied under an herbalist and learned the true magic of listening to the earth itself.
“Letting Magic In is about the nurturing and life-changing lessons we can learn when we have the courage to change our narrative from ‘What is possible?’ to ‘Everything is possible.’ A must-read for the soul searcher, the magic seeker and anyone who just loves a story well told.”
–Sarah Addison Allen, New York Times bestselling author of Other Birds
What is the word for craving a relationship with the earth, plants, rocks, and stars? What do you call someone who finds their spirit sparked by these relationships; whose concept of the sacred is altered by the scent of jasmine in bloom or the deep indigo of a sky awaiting nightfall? We’re taught that doctors know our bodies and priests know our souls. But what if you’re a person seeking to understand both for yourself without an intermediary? What is the word for these feelings and the person we become when we honor them?
For writer Maia Toll, that word is magic. Magic points to something intrinsic to, and necessary for, the wholeness of the human spirit. It’s a marker for the gnawing craving for a connection which includes, but also stretches beyond, the human realm. The exploration of this word was part of her search for both personal empowerment and a sense of cosmic connectedness, the yin and yang of our lives. In Letting Magic In Maia shares the story of her own magical becoming—from the untimely death of a friend that leads her to abandon Brooklyn in favor of the small town of Beacon, NY, to taking a yearlong sabbatical of exploration, and finally to Ireland, where she studied under an herbalist and learned the true magic of listening to the earth itself.
This book is the story of one woman’s becoming—the story of pushing past the boundaries of what once seemed possible to discover the extraordinary all around us. In it Maia shares how she learned to let magic in so she could live the life she longed for—one filled with curiosity, connection, and the deepest kind of inner knowing. In this soulfully written recollection—peppered throughout with magical learnings and rituals gathered along the way—Maia uncovers the things that change you in unexpected ways and guide you to become the person you never knew you wanted to be, but perhaps, always were.
This she could call magic.
And through Letting Magic In you will gain the courage and the wisdom to find your own.
Daily Magic
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Susan Burghart
Tap into your intuition and discover the magic all around you in this mini deck of mystical inspiration, featuring inspiration, mini-rituals and more from award-winning author Maia Toll.
- Find the magic within. From listening to your own instincts to uncovering the rhythms of the natural world around you, this mini deck will offer bite-sized ideas and musings to help you tap into your own profound magic.
- Inspiration to take with you anywhere. Sized to fit in the palm of your hand (approx. 2 1/2 X 3″), these miniature cards allow you to bring magical concepts, idea-starters, and mediations with you wherever you feel most enchanted.
- From author Maia Toll. Trusted mystical author Maia Toll (The Night School, The Wild Wisdom Series), draws on her own journey of magical discovery to offer inspiration and guidance in this compact deck-and-guidebook set.
- Beautiful, deluxe package. Featuring 100 cards and a 48-page paperback book (2 1/2 X 3″) in a magnetic-closure carrying case, this fully-illustrated set captures the wonder of discovering that magic is all around you.
- A perfect gift. An ideal gift or self-purchase for inspiration seekers, mystics, and magic-curious practitioners.