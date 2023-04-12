runp rp


The Sunday Adventures Series
By Award-Winning Poet Harold Green III

MEET THE AUTHOR

Harold Green III is an ever-evolving artist whose vibrant storytelling and passionate, lyrical delivery captivate audiences domestically and internationally. Using poetry as his central art form, Harold is a highly sought-after speaker, bandleader, and event producer. His self-published first collection of poetry, From Englewood, with Love, earned the prestigious Carl Sandburg Literary Award. He is also the author of Black Roses and Black Oak, a duo of illustrated volumes inspired by his viral odes to Black celebrities who are making history today (HarperDesign, 2022), and The Numbers Store and The Rainbow Park, the first two books in the Sunday Adventures board book series.

A LOOK INSIDE THE SERIES

