Five Free Coloring Pages for Quirky Kids

When it comes to reliable rainy day activities, coloring is queen. Can you name an easier way to boost creativity, build focus, and make something beautiful all at the same time? We bet you can’t! Coloring has even been proven to have anxiety-relieving benefits for both kids and adults. That’s right: scientists have studied it! Coloring is a tried and true way to help the brain relax by giving it a low-stakes task that’s tranquil and fun. Some studies have even shown that certain types of coloring can help you reach a state of mindfulness similar to meditation! Here are 5 of our favorite free coloring pages you can download, print, and give to your kids: