Running Press Kids’ Fall 2022 Fact-Filled Fun Books Make Exploring Easy!

A Child's Introduction to Space Exploration

by Michael E. Bakich

by David J. Eicher

Illustrated by Chelen Ecija

Get ready to blast off into the space! This interactive, fact-filled book by two space experts takes kids aged 8-12 on a journey through the universe with answers to all their questions on space exploration–from what the first rockets looked like and the first animal in space to what space food tastes like and what it’s like to live in zero gravity.  

Peculiar Primates

Illustrated by Claire Powell

by Debra Kempf Shumaker

From flossing and howling, to building nests and thumping chests, this delightful follow up to Freaky, Funky Fish explores the amazing things primates do. 

A Child's Introduction to Jazz

by Jabari Asim

Illustrated by Jerrard K. Polk

Get ready to swing with A Child’s Introduction to Jazz, an interactive journey into one of the richest and most soulful music genres in the world. Listen while you learn with QR codes that will connect you to the instruments and musical flair of jazz. 

Battle of the Brains

by Jocelyn Rish

Illustrated by David Creighton-Pester

A Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection!

This hilarious companion to Battle of the Butts examines the way animals use their brainpower for survival in the wild and encourages readers to rank animals based on their intellectual prowess.