Running Press Kids’ Fall 2022 Fact-Filled Fun Books Make Exploring Easy!
A Child's Introduction to Space Exploration
by Michael E. Bakich
by David J. Eicher
Illustrated by Chelen Ecija
Get ready to blast off into the space! This interactive, fact-filled book by two space experts takes kids aged 8-12 on a journey through the universe with answers to all their questions on space exploration–from what the first rockets looked like and the first animal in space to what space food tastes like and what it’s like to live in zero gravity.
Peculiar Primates
Illustrated by Claire Powell
by Debra Kempf Shumaker
From flossing and howling, to building nests and thumping chests, this delightful follow up to Freaky, Funky Fish explores the amazing things primates do.
A Child's Introduction to Jazz
by Jabari Asim
Illustrated by Jerrard K. Polk
Get ready to swing with A Child’s Introduction to Jazz, an interactive journey into one of the richest and most soulful music genres in the world. Listen while you learn with QR codes that will connect you to the instruments and musical flair of jazz.
Battle of the Brains
by Jocelyn Rish
Illustrated by David Creighton-Pester
A Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection!
This hilarious companion to Battle of the Butts examines the way animals use their brainpower for survival in the wild and encourages readers to rank animals based on their intellectual prowess.