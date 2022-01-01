runp rp

EMPOWERING GUIDES FOR BUDDING MYSTICS
Running Press Kids’ Fall 2022 Mystical Nonfiction for Middle Grade Readers

Astrology for Black Girls

Astrology for Black Girls

by Jordannah Elizabeth

Illustrated by Chellie Carroll

Astrology for Black Girls is a charming introduction to the wonders of self-discovery and empowerment through the Zodiac.

Practical Magic for Kids

Practical Magic for Kids

by Nicola Van De Car

Illustrated by Katie Vernon

Packed with enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more, Practical Magic for Kids is an introduction to the charmed world of magic just for kids by bestselling author Nikki Van De Car! 

The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook

The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Uta Krogmann

Learn how to read tarot cards and understand what the past, present, and future have to say about your life, especially as it pertains to friendships, family, and school. 

Dream On

Dream On

by Cerridwen Greenleaf

Illustrated by Khoa Le

Dreams. We all have them. Good and bad ones. Some may be simple. But others can be much more complicated. Do you ever wonder what your dreams really mean? Is your subconscious trying to tell you something more? 