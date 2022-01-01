Shopping Cart
EMPOWERING GUIDES FOR BUDDING MYSTICS
Running Press Kids’ Fall 2022 Mystical Nonfiction for Middle Grade Readers
Astrology for Black Girls
by Jordannah Elizabeth
Illustrated by Chellie Carroll
Astrology for Black Girls is a charming introduction to the wonders of self-discovery and empowerment through the Zodiac.
Practical Magic for Kids
by Nicola Van De Car
Illustrated by Katie Vernon
Packed with enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more, Practical Magic for Kids is an introduction to the charmed world of magic just for kids by bestselling author Nikki Van De Car!
The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Uta Krogmann
Learn how to read tarot cards and understand what the past, present, and future have to say about your life, especially as it pertains to friendships, family, and school.
Dream On
by Cerridwen Greenleaf
Illustrated by Khoa Le
Dreams. We all have them. Good and bad ones. Some may be simple. But others can be much more complicated. Do you ever wonder what your dreams really mean? Is your subconscious trying to tell you something more?