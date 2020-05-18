Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?

A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work

by Ben Sheehan

Do you know what the Constitution ACTUALLY says?
 

This witty and highly relevant annotation of our founding document is the go-to guide to how our government really works (or is supposed to work).

Written by political savant and entertainment veteran, Ben Sheehan, and vetted for accuracy by experts in the field of constitutional law, OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say? is an entertaining and accessible guide that explains what the Constitution actually lays out.

With clear notes and graphics on everything from presidential powers to Supreme Court nominations to hidden loopholes, Sheehan walks us through the entire Constitution from its preamble to its final amendment (with a bonus section on the Declaration of Independence). Besides putting the Constitution in modern-day English so that it can be understood, OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?gives readers all of the info they need to be effective voters and citizens in the November elections and beyond.

Crazy Sh*t Presidents Said

The Most Surprising, Shocking, and Stupid Statements from George Washington to Donald Trump

by Robert Schnakenberg

American Presidents have said a lot of crazy, absurd, offensive, and regrettable things, and in that torrent of official and unofficial remarks, some real head-scratchers have slipped out. Whether you bleed red, blue, or somewhere in between, this non-partisan guide returns in an updated second edition that can be enjoyed from all sides of the political aisle.

With the country more polarized than ever, the 2016 presidential election was one of the most heated in our country’s history. Now just in time to provide some much needed comic relief from a combative last few years and there for us when we need it as we gear up for yet another hot-blooded election year in 2020, Crazy Sh*t Presidents Said consists of more than 1,000 crazy, surprising, eye-popping, historically verified quotations from all 45 POTUS, arranged thematically by subject.

“You know the one thing that’s wrong with this country? Everyone gets a chance to have their fair say.” –Bill Clinton

“Rarely is the question asked: is our children learning?” –George W. Bush

“It will not do to investigate the subject of religion too closely, as it is apt to lead to infidelity.” –Abraham Lincoln

“If I don’t have a woman for three days, I get terrible headaches.” –John F. Kennedy

“I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.” –Donald Trump

Desktop Boxing

Knock Out Your Stress!

by Running Press

For boxing fans and desk jockeys alike, Desktop Boxing is the perfect desk accessory for fun yet effective stress relief.

Don’t take out your stress on your coworkers, take it out on this mini punching bag! Box includes:

  • A mini desktop punching bag with suction cup base
  • Two tiny boxing gloves for your pointer fingers
  • A mini book with basic finger boxing moves and boxing trivia

Brain Fart

A Stress Ball for Mental Recall

by Sarah Royal

Everyone forgets things from time to time, but for the big mental lapses, there’s Brain Fart! This hilarious brain-shaped stress ball provides instant relief from the most stubborn mental freezes. Just give it a squeeze to play five funny fart sounds. Also included is a 32-page mini book of epic brain farts.

The New York Times Complete World War II

The Coverage of the Entire Conflict

by The New York Times

Foreword by Tom Brokaw

Edited by Richard Overy

Experience the history, politics, and tragedy of World War II as you’ve never seen it before with original, often firsthand daily reportage of The New York Times, our country’s newspaper of record.

The Times’ complete coverage of World War II is now available for the first time in this unique package. Hundreds of the most riveting articles from the archives of the Times including firsthand accounts of major events and little-known anecdotes have been selected for inclusion in The New York Times: The Complete World War II. The book covers the biggest battles of the war, from the Battle of the Bulge to the Battle of Iwo Jima, as well as moving stories from the home front and profiles of noted leaders and heroes such as Winston Churchill and George Patton.

A respected World War II historian and writer, editor Richard Overy guides readers through the articles, putting the events into historical context. The enclosed DVD-ROM gives access to more day-by-day coverage of World War II in The New York Times — from the invasion of Poland to V-J day with access to over 98,000 articles.

Beautifully designed and illustrated with hundreds of maps and historical photographs, it’s the perfect gift for any war, politics, or history buff.

Praise

*STARRED REVIEW*

This is a book to lose yourself in, to witness the war transmuted into print for the masses of readers living through it and anxious to follow it's twists and turns. No less fascinating as a study of newspaper writing. Essential.—Library Journal

