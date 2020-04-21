Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cook craveable comfort food favorites and find joy in your kitchen's happy little accidents with this one-of-a-kind cookbook for Bob Ross fans and aspiring chefs of all ages.Featuring comfort-food favorites inspired by Bob Ross's iconic words and scenic landscapes, this collection of recipes is as delightful and distinctive as the…
A tribute to Bob Ross-the soft-spoken artist known for painting happy clouds, mountains, and trees-Happy Little Accidents culls his most wise and witty words into one delightful package. Ross has captivated us for years with the magic that takes place on his canvas in twenty-six television minutes-all while dispensing little…
Bob Ross paints a stunning home for his squirrel friend, Peapod, in this delightful nod to a painter icon. This is the sweet story of a painter (Bob Ross) who helps his squirrel friend, Peapod, find the perfect home to live in. Bob paints an actual Ross painting, "Meadow Lake,"…
A titanium snowcapped mountain. A happy little tree made with Van Dyke Brown and Dark Sienna. A majestic, vibrant phthalo blue sky. Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors is an early concept board book featuring various Bob Ross paintings and some of Bob's little quips about each of the…
Bob Ross has captivated us for years with the magic that takes place on his canvas. The artist's style and encouraging words are a form of therapy for the weary. Put your own thoughts to paper in this one-of-a-kind Bob Ross-inspired journal. In addition to both ruled and blank pages,…
Find inspiration from the joy of painting and Bob Ross himself with this book of posters featuring the artist's works and most motivational messages. This set includes high-quality full-color posters, in 12 unique designs, featuring Ross's artwork and emblazoned with his inspirational quotes. The 8x10" removable sheets come ready to…
Bring the soothing sounds of Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting into your home or office with the one and only mini Bob Ross Talking Bobblehead. Kit includes: 4" bobblehead figure that plays 10 different wise and witty sayings from the art master Mini easel book featuring 30 of…
Discover the joy of painting, just like Bob Ross himself, with this one-of-a-kind mini art set! Kit includes: Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections -- 2 landscapes and 1 of Bob's famous face. Each canvas in around 3-1/8 x 2-3/4 inches. 7 paint pots Mini paint brush Mini easel for…
Spread the inspirational artwork and words of wisdom of Bob Ross with this colorful, one-of-a-kind magnet collection. Set includes: 15 original magnets featuring Bob Ross artwork, inspirational quotes, and iconic images related to the painter. Unique easel flipbook featuring Bob's works of art and words of wisdom. Measures 2-1/2 x…
If you love Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, and mindful pastimes, this mini activity kit is for you! Set includes: 2 distinct 300-piece mini puzzles (one of a landscape painting and one of Bob Ross himself at work). When completed, each puzzle measures 6 x 7-1/2". 2-1/2 x 3"…