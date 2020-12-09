A Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection! This hilarious companion to Battle of the Butts examines the way animals use their brainpower for survival in the wild and encourages readers to rank animals based on their intellectual prowess. Birdbrained. Pigheaded. Batty. Bullheaded. When humans want to insult the intelligence of… Read More
In the beginning, potty time meant the great outdoors . . . People have been going potty since, well, since the beginning of people! Ever wonder what humans used before potties or paper? You might be surprised at the clever tools that humans came up with over the centuries. From the… Read More
Dragons can be great friends . . . most of the time.Dragons always know the best games to play, the perfect way to toast a marshmallow, and how to get that cookie out of a cookie jar undetected. While dragons can be good friends, they sometimes forget how. They can… Read More
Celebrate all things sparkly, including unicorn poop, with this rainbow-filled, humorous story!Did you know that when a unicorn poops, rainbows arch across the sky? And when they toot, shiny bubbles float all around! What happens when a unicorn sneezes or spits or cries? More magical whimsy occurs when unicorns do… Read More
Humor, a surprise ending, and an unlikely friendship make Bear and Chicken fall into the ranks with Mo Willems and Dev Petty, and the soup recipe at the end will inspire young chefs to get into the kitchen and cook! When Bear finds a chicken frozen in the winter snow,… Read More
Laugh along with this big-hearted collection of ridiculous stories and playful puns -- perfect for fans of Rob Elliott and Jon Scieska.A collection of twenty outrageously funny short stories for younger middle grade readers, Really Stupid Stories for Really Smart Kids is full of puns, "bad" jokes, and tall tales… Read More
For every kid who's ever come in second place, this is a middle grade story about chasing your dreams. Eleven-year-old Annie Brown is used to being on the losing end of comparisons to her almost-always best friend Savannah. Savannah is MVP of the track team, has straight As, and, predictably,… Read More
Creepy, crawly, dirty, grimy, smelly, and scream-worthy, this full-color Doodle book is filled with all things disgustingly funny. Grossly delightful scenes only need the addition of slugs, bugs, snot, and poo to be complete. And better to be explored on paper than in real life! Read More
Diary of a Wimpy Kid meets BigHero Six when a group of young but defective superheroes attempt to save the day! Laser vision isn't so hot when you're cross-eyed, and supersonic flight's a real downer when motion sickness keeps you grounded. Twelve-year-old Marshall Preston is a Defective--a person with superhuman… Read More
From zapping, stinging, even singing, to playing dead or having a see-through head, discover the interesting things different fish do to survive in this delightful non-fiction picture book.Fish have fins and gills and tails. All fish swim and most have scales. But not all fish act or look the same.… Read More