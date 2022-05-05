Celebrate Pride Month with Diverse KidLit

Hey, Bookstagrammers!

Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. Mouth the words. A fun, sing-along book with a drag twist that encourage kids to embrace all the playfulness of drag culture written by Lil Miss Hot Mess, a founding member of Drag Queen Story Hour.

Playing off “The Wheels on the Bus,” Lil Miss Hot Mess’ first nursery rhyme book is a freewheeling celebration of being your most fabulous self.

A gay retelling of the classic fairy tale–a scrumptious love story featuring ungrateful stepsiblings, a bake-off, and a fairy godfather.

An empowering and educational board book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender.

From the author and illustrator of Pink Is for Boys comes an empowering board book that teaches kids and adults alike that gender cannot define who you are or want to become.

Follow cousins on a road trip to Pride as they dive into family secrets and friendships in this contemporary novel—perfect for fans of David Levithan and Becky Albertalli.

Choose your path forward in this mystical interactive YA about the powers of friendship, self-discovery, and tarot. One of Lambda Literary’s Most Anticipated Books of the Month. One of PopSugar’s Best New YA Books Released in September.