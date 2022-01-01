The One Thing Teens Really Need: More Sleep!

A lot happens in the teenage years: the brain develops at a rapid pace, the body changes, and teens begin the socially and emotionally difficult transition to adulthood. It’s an exhausting process!

Which is why sleep is more important than ever during this stage of life development. When we sleep, the body and brain undergo a series of processes that help us recover from stress. And these processes help with concentration, focus, energy levels, mood, thinking, and so much more.

To help the teen in your life sleep better, give them the below sleep tracker!

Click to download

And if they still need a way to wind down after a long day, remember that reading is a great way to get them away from screens (a known sleep enemy!) We recommend starting with The Signs and Wonders of Tuna Rashad by Natasha Deen.

The Signs and Wonders of Tuna Rashad An Ontario Library Association’s Forest of Reading White Pine Reading List Pick!



From award-winning, #OwnVoices author Natasha Deen comes a new funny, honest, YA novel following one girl as she tries to win over her crush before she leaves for college.



Let’s be clear. No matter what her older brother, Robby, says, aspiring screenwriter Tuna Rashad is not “stupidstitious.” She is, however, cool with her Caribbean heritage, which means she is always on the lookout for messages from loved ones who have passed on. But ever since Robby became a widower, all he does is hang out at the house, mock Tuna for following in their ancestors’ traditions, and meddle in her life.



Tuna needs to break free from her brother’s loving but over-bearing ways and get him a life (or at least, get him out of hers!). Based on the signs, her ancestors are on board. They also seem to be on board with helping Tuna win over her crush, Tristan Dangerfield. The only hiccup? She has to do it before leaving for college in the fall. A ticking clock, a grief-stricken brother, and a crush who doesn’t believe in signs. What could possibly go wrong? Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Get more inspirational activities for kids at Running Press Kids’ Self-Care for Kids resource page!