The 10 Most Hikeable Locations in THE WORKOUT BUCKET LIST

It’s time to get out of the house and say goodbye to that pandemic-era rut! Lace up your boots and start planning your own adventure with these 10 incredibly hikeable – and most importantly, incredibly fun – destinations from The Workout Bucket List by Greg Presto.

Ohiopyle Natural Waterslide

Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania

Have a family fun day at the Meadow Run waterslide in Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania. It’s one of the biggest natural slides you can find, stretching more than 100 feet through the park near the state’s border.

International Peace Garden

Dunseith, North Dakota

Hike in two countries in one day by heading to Dunseith, North Dakota…which’ll also land you in Manitoba, Canada! The International Peace Garden has more than 10 miles of hiking and biking trails.

Popolopen Torne

Highlands, Orange County, New York

Honor the veterans in your life with this hike up a monument to deployed US service members. Each rock on Popolopen Torne is a wish for their safe return by a climber who brought their stone from the bottom of the 942-foot mountain.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Bayfield, Wisconsin

Whether you’re living out your fairy tale dreams in stunning ice caves or walking on the frozen waters of Lake Superior, you’ll love the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Obviously, you’ll need the help of cold weather to experience the magic in full, but the once-in-a-lifetime views are well worth it.

Potato Chip Rock

Ramona, California

If you’re looking for a bucket-list worthy photo op, look no further than Potato Chip Rock. From the Mount Woodson trailhead, it’s a 7-mile round-trip hike that gains 2,000-plus feet in elevation.

Hell’s Gate

Rift Valley Province, Kenya

Bike and hike through herds of zebras and warthogs, with an added bonus for movie buffs: Tomb Raider (2001) was filmed there and the location inspired Pride Rock from The Lion King.

Heaven’s Gate

Tianmen Mountain National Park, Zhangjiajie

It turns out you don’t have to kick the bucket to see Heaven’s Gate! Located in the forests of Zhangjiajie, China, its 420-foot-high natural arch has beckoned travelers for centuries.

Acadia National Park

Hancock & Knox counties, Maine

Put pedal to the metal when you explore Acadia National Park! Fitted with iron rungs and ladders, its heart-pumping heights are perfect for people looking to see the best Maine has to offer.

Lake Itasca

Itasca State Park, Clearwater County, Minnesota

Have you ever wanted to walk across America’s longest river without getting your feet wet? Look no further than Minnesota’s Lake Itasca. The trail is wide and usually crowded—more than 500,000 people visit each year.

Superstition Mountains

Maricopa/Pinal/Gila counties, Arizona

This mountain’s got everything you need for a homebrewed fantasy quest: a hieroglyphic trail, a crystal-clear waterfall, and cacti and wildflowers that punctuate the entire route. The trail to the glyphs is pleasant and relatively easy—navigable, but rocky as it gradually builds.

Scratch a few more destinations off your Workout Bucket List with Greg Presto’s new book!

The Workout Bucket List Do leg day like America's toughest firefighter, join a bicycle race in the mountains of Colorado, or get pumped like a POTUS with this unique and well researched collection of exercises that will encourage and inspire you to try some of the most challenging and ridiculously fun workouts at home and around the world!



For most of us, exercise can be a dreaded task, one to be postponed, procrastinated, or avoided. We all know the excuses: exercise is boring; I don't have time for the gym; there's no room in my apartment; I need to be motivated. The real problem is that we're used to old fitness routines and the same monotonous gym equipment, but The Workout Bucket List promises that exercise can, and will, be fun again.



Combine history, pop culture, travel, inspiration, and health and you've got the perfect book to help break down your mental barriers to shake up your fitness regimen. Author and fitness journalist Greg Presto suggests countless exercises and activities around the world—or in your very own home—for the ultimate fitness bucket list, whether it's biking with zebras, entering the Tour de Donut, climbing the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi, training like a Baywatch lifeguard, or starting your day with a workout that you might have done in the Titanic's gym. The Workout Bucket List is here to challenge you to try the world's toughest, most interesting, and fun workouts, inspiring the fitness adventurer in all of us.

