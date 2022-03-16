Errata Note: Watercolor Life

Your copy of Watercolor Life may contain a printing error on page 192 (Hair Color) in which the artwork is blocking lines of text.

The end of the Black hair section should read:

“ . . . slightly more Prussian Blue will be cooler.”

The end of the Brown hair section should read:

“ . . . and then gradually add Lamp Black until you get the shade of brown you desire.”

The last line of the Blond hair section should read:

“ . . . allow white areas of paper to show through. Keep the blond nice and cool, with plenty of Sepia in the mix.”

If you have any questions about this please feel free to email us.

Learn More About Emma Block’s Books Here.